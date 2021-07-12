Sunshine, Mild Temps to Begin Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- This past weekend was a bit of a split weekend with showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and plenty of sunshine on Sunday. Skies have been a little hazy thanks to wildfires in Canada and to our west, and that will continue for the next few days. The good news with that is it not expected to cause any issues down at the surface.

TODAY: High pressure over to our east will give us a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the S and SE at 5-15 mph and humidity levels will be mostly comfortable. Highs range from the 80s east to the 90s west.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain mainly clear as the high moves away. A weak cold front could bring some clouds and an isolated shower or thunderstorm to parts of northeast South Dakota during the evening, but chances for that sit at less than 20%. Winds will run 5-15 mph out of the S and SSE ahead of the front but N to NNE behind it. Lows fall back into the 50s and 60s.

TUESDAY: Most of the day will be dry with a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Clouds will increase into the afternoon from west to east ahead of the next system. That system will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into Tuesday night. The rain won’t reach the eastern parts of the area until after midnight. There is a marginal, level one risk of strong to severe thunderstorms for places including Pierre and Winner. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s with dewpoints rising into the low 60s. Lows drop back into the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day into the evening before ending overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has put out a slight, level two risk for severe thunderstorms from Huron and Mitchell and points east with a marginal, level one risk including Aberdeen, Chamberlain, Miller and Lake Andes. We’ll be watching this threat closely, so stay with the First Alert Weather Team as details become more clear. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Severe Weather Threat for Wednesday (Dakota News Now)

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: The rest of the week looks better with skies becoming mostly sunny once again. It’ll remain muggy however even with the passage of the last system. Highs will top out in the 80s with some low 90s west Friday. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night as a weak system nears the area.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND: Spotty chances of showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday into Saturday night. After that, the forecast trends drier once again with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will range from the 80s east to the 90s west with lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.