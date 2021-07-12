Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Two die in weekend crashes on South Dakota highways

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD, S.D. (AP) - A man has died and a woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash near Lead in western South Dakota.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says preliminary information indicates the motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A Saturday when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The 31-year-old male driver died at the scene. The passenger was flown to a Rapid City hospital.

Another person died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Martin in south-central South Dakota. A subcompact was westbound on U.S. Highway 18 when it crossed the center line and collided with a semi. The 69-year-old car driver died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the...
Gov. Noem criticizes other Republican Governors for their COVID-19 response
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson carries crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
Sioux Falls police investigate shooting

Latest News

Jeremiah Peacemaker
Prosecutors will not seek death penalty in Watertown homicide case
Oh My Cupcakes! brings out splash of summer with new seasonal flavors.
Oh My Cupcakes! brings out splash of summer with new seasonal flavors
Oh My Cupcakes! brings out splash of summer with new seasonal flavors
Oh My Cupcakes! brings out splash of summer with new seasonal flavors
Sioux Falls bakery shows off how they decorate their cupcakes
Sioux Falls bakery shows off how they decorate their cupcakes