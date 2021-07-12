Avera Medical Minute
W.H Lyon Fairgrounds hosts “Wagon Wheel” concert

By Cordell Wright
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The W.H Lyon fairgrounds hosted their biggest event so far this year, the “Wagon Wheel” concert, on Sunday night.

The W.H Lyon Fairgrounds still had concerts in 2020, with several COVID measures in place.

“We encouraged people to wear masks if they wanted, we had hand sanitizing stations and we had disinfectant protocols on all the handrails and all the surfaces that you touch up and down the grandstand. We just encouraged everyone to do what they felt comfortable with,” Scott Wick said, the president and CEO of the W.H Lyon Fairgrounds.

With the size of this latest event, they decided to keep some of those safety measures in place.

“We still have our signage up at our entrances we still have the opportunity to hand sanitize and we’re still doing our disinfecting protocols and we’re going to continue to do that,” Wick said.

Wick enjoys that South Dakota had fewer restrictions throughout the pandemic.

“It’s great to be from South Dakota especially with what’s happened over the last 14 to 16 months,” Wick said.

