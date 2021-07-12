Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations

Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her husband while he slept in July 2020. She received a life sentence with a minimum of 12 years in prison.(Source: Cheshire Constabulary)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, England (Gray News) - An English woman was given a life sentence for murdering her husband by pouring boiling water mixed with sugar on him. She was reportedly angry over allegations he had sexually abused children when she attacked him.

Corinna Smith, 59, received a life sentence July 9 with a minimum of 12 years in prison, according to a news release from the Cheshire Constabulary. She was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her husband, 81-year-old Michael Baines, while he slept in July 2020.

Baines suffered burns to 36% of his body and died a month later, despite medical treatment.

“Smith killed her husband Michael in such a painful and cruel way. To throw boiling water over someone when they are asleep is absolutely horrific,” said Detective Chief Inspector Paul Hughes. “The sugar placed into the water makes it vicious. It becomes thicker and stickier and sinks into the skin better. It left Michael in agony.”

The day before the attack, Smith was told of allegations that Baines “had committed sexual abuse against children,” the Chester Standard reports. The claim included an allegation related to Smith and Baines’ son, Craig, who committed suicide at age 25 in 2007.

The allegations have not been proven, but officials say Smith believed them to be true when she attacked Baines.

“Although the background provides some explanation as to why you did what you did, I am sure you know that it cannot provide an excuse. Your actions cannot begin to be justified, whatever you believed your husband had done,” said Justice Amanda Yip at Smith’s sentencing.

A jury found Smith guilty of murder after a five-day trial in June.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
File
Man killed in boating accident near Clark
File
South Dakota man killed, wife hurt in western Nebraska crash
Bad weather boating safety reminders
Bad weather boating safety reminders in South Dakota
Marijuana in South Dakota
South Dakota sees clunky rollout of medical pot rules

Latest News

The Italian soccer team was crowned the European champion after beating England on penalties.
English fans devastated after losing Euro 2020 title to Italy
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks on Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky...
Bucks blowout: Giannis has 41, Suns’ NBA Finals lead now 2-1
Paws Pet Resort hosts dock diving competition
Sioux Falls woman celebrates 106th birthday with family and friends