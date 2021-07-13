Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Monday, July 12th

USD Olympians, Athlete of the Week and baseball highlights
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Chris Nilsen and Derek Miles talk about the importance of interaction with fans of their sport, our Karl’s TV &N Appliance Athlete of the Week gets a real kick out of his sport. Chase Mason was not drafted on Monday in the MLB draft and highlights from East vs. West, the Sunfish and Canaries.

