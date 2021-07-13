Avera Medical Minute
Broadway performance series returns to Washington Pavilion

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Broadway performance series returns to the Washington Pavilion beginning in September with three performances of Escape to Margaritaville, four shows of Fiddler on the Roof in February 2022, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Hairspray in March. The series will round out with Come From Away and Anastasia in May and June respectively. Tickets start at $28 and will go out to Washington Pavilion donors July 14, members July 17, Facebook followers July 22, and the public on July 24 all at 9:30 a.m.

