Canaries rally at Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, IA. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux City Explorers jumped out to a quick start on a 1st inning grand slam off for Augie standout Parker Hanson. But he settled down and went 3 more scoreless innings and the Sioux Falls offense got going.

Wyatt Ulrich started a new hitting streak with a huger RBI triple that scored 2 and Cade Gotta had the go ahead RBI as the Birds rallied for a 7-6 win in the first of 4 straight in Sioux City. Sioux Falls is now 20-29 after dropping 11 of 12 games.

