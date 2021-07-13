Dry Today, But Eyes on the Threat for Strong to Severe Thunderstorms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It was a mostly nice day on our Monday aside from the hazy conditions thanks to wildfires to our north and west. We’ll keep the haziness in the skies today, but eyes are turning to the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms for most of the Dakota News Now Coverage area.

TODAY: Most of the day will be pretty nice once again with a mostly sunny sky. Into the afternoon, there is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm popping up along and east of I-29 and a slight chance from the Missouri River west ahead of the next system. Winds will be out of the S at 5-10 mph for the southeastern parts of the area, but N to NE elsewhere. Highs top out in the mid 80s to low 90s. Humidity levels will be a touch higher than yesterday, especially for the southeastern areas.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage from west to east throughout the night. There is a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms, as there is a marginal, level one risk in place for places along and south of I-90 and also around Pierre. Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours would be the main hazards with some risk for hail. The greatest threat for this would be after midnight, reaching the I-29 corridor after 3-4 AM. Lows fall back into the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday’s forecast is going to be a tricky one. What is certain is the potential for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, but there is the potential for severe thunderstorms once again. There’s a chance early in the morning hours and also again in the afternoon and evening hours. The difficult part is what happens later in the day solely depends on what happens during the morning. As of now, there is a level two out of five risk in place from Mitchell, Yankton, Watertown and points east with a level three out of five risk over towards Minneapolis and Albert Lea. If we do see severe thunderstorms in the afternoon, the main hazards look to damaging winds that could be in excess of 60-80 mph, large hail up to the size of golf balls, and isolated tornadoes. Please stay with the First Alert Weather Team as we track this severe potential. Things will begin to calm down and gradually clear out late Wednesday night. Highs will be in the 70s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Conditions will dry out and we’ll end the week with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds at times. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid to upper 80s Thursday, climbing into the mid 80s to low 90s. Humidity levels will come down a touch, but it’ll still feel muggy at times.

WEEKEND: There will be spotty chances of some pop-up showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend, but it won’t rain the entire time and not everyone will see rain. For those who don’t see rain, expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the 80s to low 90s with muggy conditions as dewpoints reside in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: It looks like high pressure will build and take over our weather. We’ll see sunny skies nearly every day next week with heat levels slowly creeping up as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 in Sioux Falls, low to mid 90s around Aberdeen and mid to upper 90s in central South Dakota. Longer term, it looks like the dry and warm weather will continue.

