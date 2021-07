SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls East jumped out to a 4-0 lead scoring 3 times in the bottom of the 3rd. Myles Rees had the key hit with a run-scoring single to right field.

West would rally to tie the game at 4-4 before East scored the game-winner.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.