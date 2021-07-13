Fish foiled in pitchers dual at Ronken Field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In a snappy game that took only 2 hours and 15 minutes, the Fremont Moo beat the Sunfish 1-0 Monday night. Sioux Falls had the best record in the 2nd half of the Expedition League with an 8-2 start.

Both starting pitchers, Andalo Santangelo for the Fish and Nolan Meredith for the Moo were brilliant through 6 innings. And Meredith actually lasted 7... Both teams had combined 6-hitters as Fremont scored the only run of the game in the 4th inning on a sac fly by Trent Sellers. Dylan Criquet was thrown out at home after a lead-off double in the 3rd inning on a single by Benito Garcia on a very close play at the plate.

The same two teams play again on Tuesday night at Ronken Field.

