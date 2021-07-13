Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Fish foiled in pitchers dual at Ronken Field

Red-hot Sunfish cooled off by Moo
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In a snappy game that took only 2 hours and 15 minutes, the Fremont Moo beat the Sunfish 1-0 Monday night. Sioux Falls had the best record in the 2nd half of the Expedition League with an 8-2 start.

Both starting pitchers, Andalo Santangelo for the Fish and Nolan Meredith for the Moo were brilliant through 6 innings. And Meredith actually lasted 7... Both teams had combined 6-hitters as Fremont scored the only run of the game in the 4th inning on a sac fly by Trent Sellers. Dylan Criquet was thrown out at home after a lead-off double in the 3rd inning on a single by Benito Garcia on a very close play at the plate.

The same two teams play again on Tuesday night at Ronken Field.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police investigating after 18-year-old shot, hospitalized overnight
Jeremiah Peacemaker
Prosecutors will not seek death penalty in Watertown homicide case
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the...
Gov. Noem criticizes other Republican Governors for their COVID-19 response
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Two die in weekend crashes on South Dakota highways

Latest News

USD Olympians Nilsen and Miles know how cool and important interaction is with fans of their...
Nilsen and Miles know how important interaction with fans is for their sport
SF East edges arch-rival SF West 5-4 in legion baseball Monday night
East edges West in legion baseball
Canaries rally to win 7-6 at Sioux City
Canaries rally at Sioux City
10pm Sportscast Monday, July 12th
10pm Sportscast Monday, July 12th