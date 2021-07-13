Avera Medical Minute
Missouri River runoff approaching historic lows

Missouri River, file photo(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Projected runoff into the Missouri River system continues to shrink month to month.

Kevin Grode with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha tells WNAX Radio the latest forecast shows the Missouri River’s upper basin, which is the portion above Sioux City, Iowa, is 15.6 million acre-feet. Grode says this is 60% of the average.

The projection is among the lowest in the history of the Missouri River system. Grode says if the forecast holds true, it would be the 10th-lowest runoff in 123 years of record keeping.

Grode says the system saw both wet and dry conditions. While the upper basin was dryer than normal in June, parts of the lower basin saw flooding due to heavy rainfall.

The Corps has moved the reservoir system into water conservation mode and advised river users to be prepared for low-water problems.

