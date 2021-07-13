Montgomery’s celebrates Aberdeen store opening with two concerts

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Montgomery’s will open its fourth store in South Dakota in Aberdeen Friday. To celebrate the grand opening, staff has organized a couple of free concerts. One will be in the parking lot of the new location in Aberdeen Friday with another in the parking lot of the Madison location on Saturday.

Montgomery’s is a fifth-generation, locally-owned furniture store with locations in Sioux Falls, Madison, Watertown, and Aberdeen. This new store in the Hub City will be on 7th Avenue SE between Target and Walmart. It will carry the full line of home furnishings, flooring, lighting, window treatments, and mattresses.

The concerts Friday and Saturday will feature the Dustin Evans Band. They are free to attend, but freewill donations will be taken at both. The money raised at the Friday concert will go to Safe Harbor in Aberdeen, a non-profit that provides shelter and resources for women, children, and men in crisis situations. Donations collected in Madison will go to the Area United Way, which coordinates financial and volunteer resources for non-profits in southeastern South Dakota.

