Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Montgomery’s celebrates Aberdeen store opening with two concerts

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Montgomery’s will open its fourth store in South Dakota in Aberdeen Friday. To celebrate the grand opening, staff has organized a couple of free concerts. One will be in the parking lot of the new location in Aberdeen Friday with another in the parking lot of the Madison location on Saturday.

Montgomery’s is a fifth-generation, locally-owned furniture store with locations in Sioux Falls, Madison, Watertown, and Aberdeen. This new store in the Hub City will be on 7th Avenue SE between Target and Walmart. It will carry the full line of home furnishings, flooring, lighting, window treatments, and mattresses.

The concerts Friday and Saturday will feature the Dustin Evans Band. They are free to attend, but freewill donations will be taken at both. The money raised at the Friday concert will go to Safe Harbor in Aberdeen, a non-profit that provides shelter and resources for women, children, and men in crisis situations. Donations collected in Madison will go to the Area United Way, which coordinates financial and volunteer resources for non-profits in southeastern South Dakota.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police investigating after 18-year-old shot, hospitalized overnight
Jeremiah Peacemaker
Prosecutors will not seek death penalty in Watertown homicide case
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the...
Gov. Noem criticizes other Republican Governors for their COVID-19 response
Two die in weekend crashes on South Dakota highways
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine

Latest News

Two Sioux Falls businesses have teamed up to host Taco Tuesday Bike Rides.
Two Sioux Falls businesses team up to host Taco Tuesday Bike Ride
Missouri River, file photo
Missouri River runoff approaching historic lows
Montgomery's in Aberdeen
Montgomery's celebrates opening of 4th location in Aberdeen
Austin Haskins Tuesday Morning Forecast
Austin Haskins Tuesday Morning Forecast