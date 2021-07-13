Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Parkston native becomes Jr. NBA coach of the year semi-finalist

By Cordell Wright
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bill Maxwell has coached youth basketball in Parkston for nearly 10 years, and he was nominated by the Sioux Falls Skyforce as Jr. NBA coach of the year. The race has since narrowed down and he is one of eight semi-finalists.

“I just make it my personal mission to make sure that every kid has a good experience,” Maxwell said.

Basketball has been in Bill’s family his whole life.

“My dad coached 5th and 6th-grade boys and girls basketball in Parkston for about 25 years,” Maxwell said.

It’s his long instilled passion for basketball that drives him to bring the game to kids.

“It’s a good positive experience for you both mentally and physically, and it’s the same thing for kids. Just to go burn some energy and have some fun,” Maxwell said.

If Bill is one of the top three coaches when all the votes are tallied he will earn $2,500 for his basketball program. If he wins it all and becomes Jr. NBA coach of the year he will be awarded $5,000 all for the kids.

If you would like to vote for Bill or one of the other finalists you can do that on the Jr. NBA website. You can also vote for Bill on Twitter using #JrNBACOYSFS.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police investigating after 18-year-old shot, hospitalized overnight
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the...
Gov. Noem criticizes other Republican Governors for their COVID-19 response
Jeremiah Peacemaker
Prosecutors will not seek death penalty in Watertown homicide case
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater

Latest News

Parkston native become Jr. NBA coach of the year semi-finalist
Parkston native become Jr. NBA coach of the year semi-finalist
Iowa is giving away a $200 weekly voucher through the “Fuel Your Trip” initiative to encourage...
Iowa tourism staff offering incentives to visit
“It is a tremendous need over the next several years to bring people Sioux Falls to work the...
Sioux Falls Growing Pains: workforce and housing
Called off last year due to the pandemic, the Aberdeen Area Senior Games are back on, open to...
Senior Games return to Aberdeen