Parkston native becomes Jr. NBA coach of the year semi-finalist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bill Maxwell has coached youth basketball in Parkston for nearly 10 years, and he was nominated by the Sioux Falls Skyforce as Jr. NBA coach of the year. The race has since narrowed down and he is one of eight semi-finalists.

“I just make it my personal mission to make sure that every kid has a good experience,” Maxwell said.

Basketball has been in Bill’s family his whole life.

“My dad coached 5th and 6th-grade boys and girls basketball in Parkston for about 25 years,” Maxwell said.

It’s his long instilled passion for basketball that drives him to bring the game to kids.

“It’s a good positive experience for you both mentally and physically, and it’s the same thing for kids. Just to go burn some energy and have some fun,” Maxwell said.

If Bill is one of the top three coaches when all the votes are tallied he will earn $2,500 for his basketball program. If he wins it all and becomes Jr. NBA coach of the year he will be awarded $5,000 all for the kids.

If you would like to vote for Bill or one of the other finalists you can do that on the Jr. NBA website. You can also vote for Bill on Twitter using #JrNBACOYSFS.

