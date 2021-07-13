SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Leaders from both the City of Sioux Falls and South Dakota State University are working together to find ways to make their bond tighter.

Organizers held an event in Sioux Falls Tuesday called ‘SDSU & Sioux Falls: A winning combination.’ Attendees included Mayor Paul TenHaken and SDSU President Barry Dunn. The idea is to help leaders get to know each other and share ideas about the future.

“We serve Sioux Falls and to better serve Sioux Falls we need to be here. Our leadership team, which what we brought, they need to know and understand and experience this vibrant community so that we can make sure our curriculum, our degrees are aligned, our certificate programs are aligned with serving this great city,” said Dunn.

In addition to hearing from several speakers, the event features tours of several Sioux Falls businesses and organizations, including the Railyard Flats and the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.