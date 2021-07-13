Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU & Sioux Falls: A winning combination

Leaders from both the City of Sioux Falls and South Dakota State University are working...
Leaders from both the City of Sioux Falls and South Dakota State University are working together to find ways to make their bond tighter.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Leaders from both the City of Sioux Falls and South Dakota State University are working together to find ways to make their bond tighter.

Organizers held an event in Sioux Falls Tuesday called ‘SDSU & Sioux Falls: A winning combination.’ Attendees included Mayor Paul TenHaken and SDSU President Barry Dunn. The idea is to help leaders get to know each other and share ideas about the future.

“We serve Sioux Falls and to better serve Sioux Falls we need to be here. Our leadership team, which what we brought, they need to know and understand and experience this vibrant community so that we can make sure our curriculum, our degrees are aligned, our certificate programs are aligned with serving this great city,” said Dunn.

In addition to hearing from several speakers, the event features tours of several Sioux Falls businesses and organizations, including the Railyard Flats and the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Sioux Falls Police investigating after 18-year-old shot, hospitalized overnight
Jeremiah Peacemaker
Prosecutors will not seek death penalty in Watertown homicide case
(Misiker Mengistu Ashame, Adanech Abera Melka)
Two facing drug charges after Sioux Falls police respond to bullet entering apartment
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying

Latest News

Students at Dakota State University are finding success after college. Despite the pandemic,...
Job placement rates high at DSU despite pandemic
DSU job placement
Job placement rates high at DSU despite pandemic
Storybook Land Festival to return to Aberdeen this weekend.
Storybook Land Festival to return to Aberdeen this weekend
Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes all possible.
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather