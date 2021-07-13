Storybook Land Festival to return to Aberdeen this weekend

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another one of Aberdeen’s usual summer attractions is back this year, after the pandemic forced it’s cancellation last year. And organizers are looking forward to rebooting the annual Storybook Land Festival.

Even though the festival only took a year off last year with the pandemic, organizers are still noting that it took a bit of extra planning to make sure the festival goes well for it’s 15th year.

“Like for many things, we’re all kind of scratching our heads and go, ‘What did we do two years ago? How did we do that?’ But it’s really great partnership, the planning committee for the Storybook Land Festival.” said Aberdeen Area Arts Council Executive Director Stacy Braun.

But Aberdeen Parks, Recreation and Forestry Recreation Superintendent Gene Morsching said there’s a lot of momentum to go off of, noting that many people have come to the park for the first time this year. And he expects that to aid in this weekend’s numbers.

“Every weekend is busy, the campgrounds and the park is busy. And there again, this is an event where we see people, even more people from out of town come in as well. Because there is some nationally known artists that are performing.” said Morsching.

Braun did say that with the incidents that have happened at Wylie Park and Storybook Land this summer, including the find of a probable explosive device, more police will be present and staff will be looking out for any suspicious.

“With the activity that’s been discovered in the last couple of weeks, we have great confidence. The staff has had some additional training of what to be watching for.” said Braun.

More information about the festival can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.