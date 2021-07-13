Ticket sales for Pavilion Performance Series begin this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ticket sales begin this week for the Washington Pavilion’s broadway series running through next summer.

The Pavilion Performance Series kicks off in September and runs until June 2022. The series begins with three performances of Escape to Margaritaville, four shows of Fiddler on the Roof in February 2022, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Hairspray will take the stage in March 2022, Come From Away offers eight performances in May 2022 and three productions of Anastasia in June 2022.

“Our 2021-22 Pavilion Performance Series tells a great story of overcoming challenges, not just in the performances of Hairspray, COME FROM AWAY, and Fiddler on the Roof, but in the way, our organization has shouldered the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Darrin Smith, President, and CEO. “While we were lucky in South Dakota to have weathered the storm better than some, we saw so many of our industry colleagues close their doors and struggle to recover.”

Close friends of the Washington Pavilion, including Subscribers, donors, members, and Facebook fans of the Washington Pavilion receive early access to reserve their seats for these amazing shows. Tickets start at $28.

Washington Pavilion donors: July 14 at 9:30 am

Washington Pavilion members: July 17 at 9:30 am

Facebook followers: July 22 at 9:30 am

Public: July 24 at 9:30 am

The full performance dates are listed below.

Escape to Margaritaville

September 7-9, 2021

Fiddler on the Roof

February 4-6, 2022

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

March 4-5, 2022

Hairspray

March 25-26, 2022

Come From Away

May 3-8, 2022

Anastasia

June 17-18, 2022

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.