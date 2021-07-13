Two facing drug charges after Sioux Falls police respond to bullet entering apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man and woman are facing drug charges after police responded to a reported gunshot in southwest Sioux Falls Monday evening.

Sioux Falls Police responded to an apartment building near S. Plateau Trail and W. Essex Dr. at around 4:40 pm. Officers were called to the area after a resident reported a bullet came through the ceiling from another apartment.

Police say the responding officers went to the apartment above to investigate and witnessed a man leaving. Officer stopped the man for questioning. Police say a woman eventually let the officers inside the apartment where officers found marijuana out in the open.

The Drug Task Force was called to the apartment and a warrant was issued to investigate further. Inside the apartment, officers found several large quantities of marijuana totaling around 10lbs.

The woman, 48-year-old Adanech Abera Melka, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

The man, 21-year-old Misiker Mengistu Ashame, was arrested for committing or attempting to commit a felony with a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and possession with the intent to distribute.

Sgt. Forster with the Sioux Falls Police Department says larger quantities of marijuana like those found in this case typically come from outside of Sioux Falls.

