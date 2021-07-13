Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Two facing drug charges after Sioux Falls police respond to bullet entering apartment

(Misiker Mengistu Ashame, Adanech Abera Melka)
(Misiker Mengistu Ashame, Adanech Abera Melka)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man and woman are facing drug charges after police responded to a reported gunshot in southwest Sioux Falls Monday evening.

Sioux Falls Police responded to an apartment building near S. Plateau Trail and W. Essex Dr. at around 4:40 pm. Officers were called to the area after a resident reported a bullet came through the ceiling from another apartment.

Police say the responding officers went to the apartment above to investigate and witnessed a man leaving. Officer stopped the man for questioning. Police say a woman eventually let the officers inside the apartment where officers found marijuana out in the open.

The Drug Task Force was called to the apartment and a warrant was issued to investigate further. Inside the apartment, officers found several large quantities of marijuana totaling around 10lbs.

The woman, 48-year-old Adanech Abera Melka, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

The man, 21-year-old Misiker Mengistu Ashame, was arrested for committing or attempting to commit a felony with a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and possession with the intent to distribute.

Sgt. Forster with the Sioux Falls Police Department says larger quantities of marijuana like those found in this case typically come from outside of Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police investigating after 18-year-old shot, hospitalized overnight
Jeremiah Peacemaker
Prosecutors will not seek death penalty in Watertown homicide case
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the...
Gov. Noem criticizes other Republican Governors for their COVID-19 response
Two die in weekend crashes on South Dakota highways
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement...
Boever’s psychiatric records allowed in fatal crash trial against AG Ravnsborg

Latest News

Two Sioux Falls businesses have teamed up to host Taco Tuesday Bike Rides.
Two Sioux Falls businesses team up to host Taco Tuesday Bike Ride
A fourth location for Montgomery's in South Dakota will open Friday in Aberdeen.
Montgomery’s celebrates Aberdeen store opening with two concerts
Missouri River, file photo
Missouri River runoff approaching historic lows
Montgomery's in Aberdeen
Montgomery's celebrates opening of 4th location in Aberdeen