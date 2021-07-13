Two Sioux Falls businesses team up to host Taco Tuesday Bike Ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two businesses in Sioux Falls have teamed up to create an event for both those who like to exercise and those who like to eat.

It’s called Taco Tuesday Bike Ride.

Jenna Schlapkohl, an event coordinator with SCHEELS, says the unlikely combo of tacos and bikes does a great job of bringing people together.

“You get the people who like tacos and the people who like bike riding,” Schlapkohl said. “It’s a two-for-one deal, and being able to work with our neighbors and really grow that bond is awesome.”

Riders meet at SCHEELS, hit the bike trails, then circle back for food at Vinyl Taco, where they’ll receive a 20% discount.

Since Vinyl Taco is just across the parking lot from SCHEELS, the two have been able to partner for past events.

“SCHEELS has been a great neighbor of ours for a long time, being able to be a part of the stuff they do is awesome,” Kirk Keupp, co-owner of Vinyl Taco, said. “Their customers see our store when they come in, so we love the opportunity that they can take a peek at our store now.”

The collaboration was met with success for the initial event last month.

“This was a great way to get people out and get them active again, and enjoying things that are going in our community,” Keupp said.

Schlapkohl says the bike ride is for those of all ages and skill levels.

“You go burn some calories before you eat the calories, and both things are super fun just because the bike ride is so chill, and then Vinyl Taco has great food,” Schlapkohl said. “So, just being able to merge the two is fantastic.”

Going forward, cyclists can burn calories while they ride on the second Tuesday of each month, through September. The other Taco Tuesdays, they’re on their own.

“Vinyl Taco is opening up their social side specifically for us, so if we could fill that space that would be so fun,” Schlapkohl said.

This month’s Taco Tuesday Bike Ride will begin at 6:00 in the evening Tuesday, July 13. Upcoming rides are scheduled for August 10 and September 14.

