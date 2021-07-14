1 new death reported, active cases up in South Dakota’s weekly coronavirus report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials reported an additional COVID-19 death and a slight increase in active cases in South Dakota’s latest weekly coronavirus report.

The Department of Health ceased releasing daily coronavirus numbers earlier this month and instead began reporting them weekly. Wednesday’s report includes data on all cases reported over the past week through Tuesday afternoon.

Officials reported 113 new COVID-19 cases, including eight additional Delta variant cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 124,750 cases have been reported in South Dakota.

Active cases rose week to week, up 30 to 208. This number peaked close to 20,000 in November but declined sharply over the past four months.

The one additional COVID-19 death reported brings the state’s total to 2,040.

Current hospitalizations fell by seven to 20.

A total of 57.4% of South Dakotans over the age of 12 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 53.2% are fully vaccinated. While South Dakota was once a leader in vaccination rate, it has now fallen behind the national average. Nationwide, 65% of people over 12 have received at least one dose, while 56.3% are fully vaccinated.

The state has administered a total of 698,962 doses since the pandemic began.

