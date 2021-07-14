Avera Medical Minute
7 Sioux Falls nonprofits receive community innovation grants

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A number of Sioux Falls area nonprofits are set to share $100,000 worth of grants from the community innovation grant program.

Seven nonprofits will share the grant the program is a partnership between the South Dakota Community Foundation and the Bush Foundation which aims to support community problem-solving projects across the country.

One of the groups receiving the grant, Survivors Joining for Hope, helps those who lost someone to suicide. They say they are going to use the money to expand their program to help high school students.

“As a smaller nonprofit in the community, the funds allow us to take our organization to the next level and provide the level of support that is currently not necessarily 100% available to those high school students specifically,” says the nonprofit’s board Chairman Brad Hearst.

The nonprofits that received grant money include the South Dakota Alzheimer’s Association, Lutheran Social Services, NAMI South Dakota, the St. Francis House, Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Workplaces, the Southeast Tech Foundation, and Survivors Joining for Hope.

