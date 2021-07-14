Canaries looking for 2nd straight come-from-behind win over Explorers

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Giving up four runs in the first inning isn’t usually a recipe for success. And for the second straight night, it was a Sebastian Zawada HR that created the deficit. It was a grand slam Monday and 3-run HR Tuesday.

Jabari Henry slammed his 10th home run of the season with a man on and Cade Gotta, who had 3 hits, stole home to tie the game at 4-4. However the X’s took advantage of mistakes in the 7th to score 3 runs and went on to win by the identical score on Monday night 7-6 as the Birds did score twice in their final at-bat. Game 3 of the 4-game series is Wednesday night in Sioux City.

