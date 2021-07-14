Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Canaries looking for 2nd straight come-from-behind win over Explorers

Birds give up 4 in the first inning again
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Giving up four runs in the first inning isn’t usually a recipe for success. And for the second straight night, it was a Sebastian Zawada HR that created the deficit. It was a grand slam Monday and 3-run HR Tuesday.

Jabari Henry slammed his 10th home run of the season with a man on and Cade Gotta, who had 3 hits, stole home to tie the game at 4-4. However the X’s took advantage of mistakes in the 7th to score 3 runs and went on to win by the identical score on Monday night 7-6 as the Birds did score twice in their final at-bat. Game 3 of the 4-game series is Wednesday night in Sioux City.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
(Misiker Mengistu Ashame, Adanech Abera Melka)
Two facing drug charges after Sioux Falls police respond to bullet entering apartment
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
Sioux Falls Police investigating after 18-year-old shot, hospitalized overnight
Jeremiah Peacemaker
Prosecutors will not seek death penalty in Watertown homicide case

Latest News

Nilsen and Miles downplay the magnitude of competing at the Olympics
Nilsen and Miles trying to downplay the big stage of the Olympics
AJGA makes stop at Bakker Crossing for Great Life Junior Challenge
Top junior golfers in the country are in Sioux Falls
Sunfish lose wild game to Moo 11-10 Tuesday night
Sunfish looking to rebound against Moo
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 13th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 13th