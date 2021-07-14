Avera Medical Minute
Feds will keep definition of metro at 50,000-person minimum

Downtown Rapid City (file)
Downtown Rapid City (file)(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Facing criticism from small cities that feared losing status and funding, the federal government says that it won’t raise the population threshold for what qualifies as a metro area.

The Office of Budget and Management said Tuesday that it will keep the minimum population needed in a community’s core city at 50,000 residents in order to be designated a “metropolitan statistical area.” The federal government had been considering doubling that threshold to 100,000 people.

Leaders of metro areas like Bismarck, North Dakota; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Auburn, Alabama, had worried the change would prevent urban areas from getting designated federal funding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

