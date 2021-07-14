Job placement rates high at DSU despite pandemic

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Students at Dakota State University are finding success after college. Despite the pandemic, job placement numbers for graduates at DSU in 2020 remained high.

Each year, DSU uses a survey to track where students go after college. In 2020, job placement rates for undergraduates was at 98 percent and for graduate students it was at 100 percent. This info is based on over 90 percent of alumni responses.

Brandon Schmit is finding success after graduating from DSU in spring of 2020.

He’s now a tax associate at Eide Bailly in Sioux Falls.

“DSU does a great job of being able to help their students find positions and help them to be able to understand the importance of finding a job too like they really push for that,” said Schmit.

He took advantage of DSU’s internship fairs, first interning with Eide Bailly.

“It was nice to have the internship to get the on-the-job training and experience too and then it was just pretty seamless to be able to transition into a full-time position here,” said Schmit.

He also credits the career development office for providing helpful resources and advice.

“Discuss all the information, tips and tricks to change and revise and update your resume, and then they really do best, so that you can prepare yourself for the interviews too with questions and everything as well,” said Schmit.

Deb Roach is the Director of Career and Professional Development. She says the past few years-job placement rates have been consistently high.

“We had a jump in our placement just with our programs and outreach to employers and working with students earlier,” said Roach.

“Many of our students have jobs before they even graduate,” she added.

Once 2020 hit, she was glad to see the streak continue.

“We were really pleased with that because we didn’t know with COVID how that would ultimately impact our students, I mean we definitely had students who lost internships because of COVID and jobs that, you know, basically were discontinued and they weren’t able to go into them, so we we were concerned,” said Roach.

Roach says many of DSU’s programs are in high demand, which helps, such as teachers, cybersecurity positions and tax associates.

But she believes it ultimately comes down to students preparing for the job hunt early on like Schmit did

According to DSU, nearly 58 percent of their undergrads are employed in South Dakota. While just over 26 percent of graduate students are employed in South Dakota.

