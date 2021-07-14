Midtown Coffee Radio Hour recording show at Strawbale Winery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In June, the creators of the Midtown Coffee Radio Hour hosted a live recording of the one-hour show at Strawbale Winery in Renner. They’re doing it again this month.

The hour-long show features music from the house band, interviews, and skits. The show is written and produced locally. The house band is primarily local musicians from The Good Night Theatre Collective and Two White Squares.

The public is invited to watch the recording at Strawbale Winery Saturday. Doors open at 5:30 PM with a pre-show starting at 5:45 PM. The one-hour show will start being recorded at 7:15 PM.

Tickets are $10, and only cash or Venmo will be accepted. Children under the age of 12 can get in for free.

You can listen to previous episodes of the radio show online.

