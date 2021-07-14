Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Mom arrested weeks after 2 girls found dead in Florida canal

Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her...
Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal.

Tinessa Hogan was arrested Tuesday night on two counts of first-degree murder.

The bodies of Destiny Hogan, 9, and Daysha Hogan, 7, were found June 22 floating in a canal in Lauderhill, near Fort Lauderdale.

Residents in the area had told investigators that Hogan had offered to baptize people in the canal a day before the girls’ bodies were found.

Destiny’s body was spotted on the afternoon of June 22. Hours later, authorities found her sister’s body nearby.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
(Misiker Mengistu Ashame, Adanech Abera Melka)
Two facing drug charges after Sioux Falls police respond to bullet entering apartment
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
Noem places two top corrections officials on leave after I-Team investigation
Louis Angelino III cleans friends’ houses for extra money on the side. He recently went to the...
Man accidentally breaks into, cleans wrong apartment

Latest News

In this image taken from a video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, Guo Gangtang at...
Chinese parents, abducted son reunited after 24 years
According to the Department of Corrections, Garang Majok didn't return to the Community Work...
South Dakota authorities searching for inmate
Nikole Hannah-Jones accepted a faculty position at Howard amid controversy over whether she...
Acclaim, fundraising spread unevenly among Black colleges
Penelakut Island, off the coast of British Columbia, was the site of an indigenous boarding...
160 unmarked graves discovered at indigenous boarding school in Canada