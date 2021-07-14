Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Nebraska to resume reporting coronavirus statistics

COVID Testing
COVID Testing
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska is developing a new website to provide weekly updates on the coronavirus, just two weeks after it quite publicly reporting COVID-19 statistics.

It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday what numbers will be included on the new site or how quickly it will be ready. The state’s decision to stop reporting coronavirus details was criticized by health experts who use the data to track the spread of the virus.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. James Lawler with the University of Nebraska Medical Center said the decision to stop reporting data was poorly timed.

Virus cases have nearly doubled in Nebraska over the past few weeks as the highly contagious delta variant spreads.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Noem places two top corrections officials on leave after I-Team investigation
(Misiker Mengistu Ashame, Adanech Abera Melka)
Two facing drug charges after Sioux Falls police respond to bullet entering apartment
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
Renae Fayant
Brookings woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in niece’s death

Latest News

Gavins Point Dam (file)
Zebra mussels continue to be a problem at Gavins Point Dam
Cigarettes (file photo)
Police: $6,000 worth of cigarettes stolen from Sioux Falls business
Two Avera health care workers perform a drive-thru COVID-19 test. (file)
1 new death reported, active cases up in South Dakota’s weekly coronavirus report
Sioux Falls Police Department
No charges filed in Sioux Falls SUV vs. moped crash