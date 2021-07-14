No charges filed in Sioux Falls SUV vs. moped crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no charges will be filed in a crash between an SUV and a moped after investigators learned the SUV was not at fault in the incident.

The crash took place July 3 at the intersection of 49th Street and Solberg Avenue in southwest Sioux Falls. Police initially investigated it as a hit-and-run, saying a red SUV struck a moped then fled the scene.

The accident left the driver of the moped seriously hurt. Police issued a request to the public to keep an eye out for the SUV involved in the crash.

On Wednesday, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said investigators reassessed the incident after speaking with the driver of the SUV and reviewing traffic camera footage of the crash. They determined the SUV had the right-of-way as it turned left, and the moped ran a red light and crashed into the SUV.

Clemens said the driver of the SUV felt a bump against their vehicle, stopped, and saw the moped on the ground behind them, but did not realize they were involved in the crash. They then continued driving.

Both the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office and the City’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case, Clemens said, and have decided that there will be no charges filed in connection to the incident.

