Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

No charges filed in Sioux Falls SUV vs. moped crash

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls Police Department(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no charges will be filed in a crash between an SUV and a moped after investigators learned the SUV was not at fault in the incident.

The crash took place July 3 at the intersection of 49th Street and Solberg Avenue in southwest Sioux Falls. Police initially investigated it as a hit-and-run, saying a red SUV struck a moped then fled the scene.

The accident left the driver of the moped seriously hurt. Police issued a request to the public to keep an eye out for the SUV involved in the crash.

On Wednesday, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said investigators reassessed the incident after speaking with the driver of the SUV and reviewing traffic camera footage of the crash. They determined the SUV had the right-of-way as it turned left, and the moped ran a red light and crashed into the SUV.

Clemens said the driver of the SUV felt a bump against their vehicle, stopped, and saw the moped on the ground behind them, but did not realize they were involved in the crash. They then continued driving.

Both the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office and the City’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case, Clemens said, and have decided that there will be no charges filed in connection to the incident.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Noem places two top corrections officials on leave after I-Team investigation
(Misiker Mengistu Ashame, Adanech Abera Melka)
Two facing drug charges after Sioux Falls police respond to bullet entering apartment
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
Louis Angelino III cleans friends’ houses for extra money on the side. He recently went to the...
Man accidentally breaks into, cleans wrong apartment

Latest News

7 Sioux Falls nonprofits receive community innovation grants
7 Sioux Falls nonprofits receive community innovation grants
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Judge delays sentencing after twists in Iowa woman’s killing
Renae Fayant
Brookings woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in niece’s death
Downtown Rapid City (file)
Feds will keep definition of metro at 50,000-person minimum