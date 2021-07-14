Police: $6,000 worth of cigarettes stolen from Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating after two suspects broke into a business and stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes.

The crime took place around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday on W. 12th Street a few blocks west of the I-29 interchange, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Clemens said two men broke into a store and stole around $6,000 worth of cigarettes.

Police are reviewing security footage from the incident as they work to identify suspects in the case. No other details have been released.

