Police: $6,000 worth of cigarettes stolen from Sioux Falls business

Cigarettes (file photo)
Cigarettes (file photo)(WHSV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating after two suspects broke into a business and stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes.

The crime took place around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday on W. 12th Street a few blocks west of the I-29 interchange, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Clemens said two men broke into a store and stole around $6,000 worth of cigarettes.

Police are reviewing security footage from the incident as they work to identify suspects in the case. No other details have been released.

