Potential for Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Most of the day Tuesday was on the dry side with temperatures in the 80s to near 90. Humidity levels came up for the eastern and southeastern parts of the area. That combined with a low pressure system is setting the stage for showers and thunderstorms, and some of which could become strong to severe.

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be likely this morning, especially for the eastern and southeastern portions of the area. A few storms along and south of I-90 could become strong to severe with strong winds and heavy downpours the main threats. We will get a brief break late this morning into the early afternoon, but then more showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and some of those could become strong to severe. The round of storms later today will be solely dependent on what happens this morning. Should we see severe storms later today, the best chance will be along and east of a line from Marshall to Yankton. There is a level two out of five risk in place for the far southeastern corner of the Dakota News Now area, including Sioux Falls, Sioux City, Spencer and Worthington. Highs will top out in the 70s to near 80.

TONIGHT: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the far eastern areas during the evening, but skies will gradually clear throughout the night as higher pressure moves in. Lows drop back into the 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny as high pressure takes over. There is a chance of some showers and thunderstorms along and west of the James River Friday night as a weak front approaches. Highs will be in the 80s both days with spots west reaching the low 90s. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

WEEKEND: There is still the potential for some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, but I do expect dry conditions for most of the time. Highs will range from the 80s east to around 90 west with lows in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: A decently strong high pressure system will move in, so expect plenty of sunshine and some spotty clouds from time to time. Highs will be in the mid 80s to low to mid 90s to begin the week, but everyone should be in the 90s by the end of the week with some spots in northern and central South Dakota possibly reaching triple digits. Lows will be in the 60s.

