Sioux Falls Fire Rescue investigating cause of car fire

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating after a car caught on fire early Wednesday morning.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, the car started on fire around 2:30 AM Wednesday.

It was in the driveway outside of a house in northeast Sioux Falls in a neighborhood just north of Rice Street.

Neighbors heard a small explosion and then saw the car on fire. A fire rescue official said it appears the fire started in the engine, but the exact cause of it is still being investigated.

No one was injured in the incident.

