Sioux Falls Fire Rescue investigating cause of car fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, the car started on fire around 2:30 AM Wednesday.

It was in the driveway outside of a house in northeast Sioux Falls in a neighborhood just north of Rice Street.

Neighbors heard a small explosion and then saw the car on fire. A fire rescue official said it appears the fire started in the engine, but the exact cause of it is still being investigated.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.