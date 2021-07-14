South Dakota authorities searching for inmate

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities with the South Dakota Department of Corrections are looking for an inmate who didn’t return to the Sioux Falls Community Work center as scheduled. They said Garang Majok went to his work release job in Sioux Falls Tuesday and didn’t return to the prison as scheduled. He has been placed on escape status.

Majok is 27 years old. He is serving concurrent sentences for third-degree simple assault and failure to appear from Minnehaha County.

If anyone has seen Majok or knows where he is, they’re being asked to contact law enforcement.

Majok could face up to five years in prison if he’s convicted of a second-degree escape, which is a Class 5 felony.

