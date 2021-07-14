Avera Medical Minute
Sunfish looking to rebound against Moo

Fremont goes for 2nd straight win over Sioux Falls
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Sunfish won 8 of their first 10 games in the 2nd half of the Expedition League season. But after losing 1-0 Monday night, they were trying to reverse their fortunes before hitting the road for Hastings.

It looked like a repeat of Monday when the game was scoreless into the 5th inning when the Fish scored 4 times. Carter Tibbits hit a solo homer and Benito Garcia knocked in a pair. But in the 7th the Moo scored 11 runs to take an 11-4 lead. Sioux Falls scored the game’s finals final 6 runs to fall just short 11-10! Johnathan Brandon had 4 hits for the Sunfish. They travel to Hastings to start a quick road trip Wednesday night.

