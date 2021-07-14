Top junior golfers in the country are in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The American Junior Golf Association has a tour similar to the PGA for kids and it’s making a stop in Sioux Falls this week at Bakker Crossing for the Great Life Junior Challenge. Last year the same event was played at Willow Run.

There are boys from 17 states and New Zealand competing with 6 from Sioux Falls. Jackson Eggebraaten shot a 70 and had the best score of the day from the local players. Jacob Stewart and Luke Honner each shot 72 today. Andrew Ramos of Blaine, MN has the day 1 lead after shooting a 67.

Reese Jansa of Sioux Falls and Macy Mock of Mitchell are the South Dakotans in the girls division. Reese is in 8th place after her 73 Tuesday. Kexin Guan and Jeanne Padillo, both from California shot 67′s for the lead. 14 states are represented in the girls division.

Play continues Wednesday and concludes on Thursday at Bakker Crossing.

