Yankton welcomes over 600 archers for 2021 national roundup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the biggest archery tournaments in the country is in South Dakota this year.

Because of its size, Easton Yankton Archery Center is hosting not only the outdoor national field championships but also two other tournaments from July 14th-19th.

NFAA president Bruce Cull says all three tournaments are unique “One is flat field Olympic shooting, one of them is like a golf course for archery where they shoot different distances and the Dakota classic is an indoor shoot where you shoot 40, 50, and 60 yards.”

In the past, the three tournaments would all be done at different times throughout the year but the pandemic forced all three to merge last year so organizers decided to keep it that way this year too.

The tournament features archers from all 50 states and 4 different countries.

Many say they are happy they can come for three tournaments at once as they enjoy the variety of all three events.

Professional archer Paige Pearce says “FAA field nationals are my favorite, I just like it because it breaks it up every single target is different I think that makes it more interesting.”

The tournament features archers of all ages with some as young as 7 and others in their early 80′s.

The tournament will run until Sunday night with over 600 participants shooting in all.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.