Zebra mussels continue to be a problem at Gavins Point Dam

Gavins Point Dam (file)
Gavins Point Dam (file)(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Zebra mussels, an invasive clam that attaches itself to underwater structures, is becoming more of a problem at Gavins Point Dam on the Missouri River.

Operations Manager Tom Curran tells WNAX Radio they continue to fight the sticky shells. They are using a number of mitigation techniques, including treating water coming into the plant with ultraviolet light.

Curran says the mussels find their way into their cooling system. While the the mussels do not directly impact the dam’s turbines or power generation, staff do occasionally have to shut down the turbines to clear mussels from the cooling system.

Zebra mussels are spread from lake to lake by attaching to boats that are not cleaned between launchings.

