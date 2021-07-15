Canaries lose another tight game in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -For the 3rd straight night the Canaries gave up a first inning HR in Sioux City. But they rallied to take a 2-1 lead thanks to Wyatt Ulrich’s 3rd-inning triple.

Solo HR’s in the 6th by Cade Gotta and Jabari Henry tied the game at 4-4. But the X’s responded with 3 in the bottom of the 7th and won 7-5. The final game of the series is Thursday night. The Canaries are now 20-31 for the season.

