Canaries lose another tight game in Sioux City
Birds drop game to Explorers
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -For the 3rd straight night the Canaries gave up a first inning HR in Sioux City. But they rallied to take a 2-1 lead thanks to Wyatt Ulrich’s 3rd-inning triple.
Solo HR’s in the 6th by Cade Gotta and Jabari Henry tied the game at 4-4. But the X’s responded with 3 in the bottom of the 7th and won 7-5. The final game of the series is Thursday night. The Canaries are now 20-31 for the season.
