Downtown Sioux Falls to host Summer Crazy Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls is gearing up for another big weekend.

Friday and Saturday, shoppers will be able to save big while supporting small businesses during Crazy Days.

Shops are offering the lowest markdowns of the season, and for MK Threads Boutique, the weekend is doubling as a grand opening event.

“We’re really hoping that we will have a lot of new people discovering us, but really the grand opening is for our faithful, loyal people that have shopped us for so many years,” Kelly Grovijahn, co-owner of MK Threads Boutique, said.

Grovijahn and her business partner opened MK Threads in the Jones Building about three years ago, and just recently moved into their new location in the heart of Phillips Avenue.

“I think a lot of people view this block as the busiest block in downtown, great neighbors on both sides,” Grovijahn said. “It’s awesome being part of a community like this.”

Grovijahn shares her space with BluMoon Mercantile. She says Crazy Days is a great way to kickstart their newest venture.

“It brings people down that aren’t typically part of downtown Sioux Falls, and we love that because it’s an opportunity for them to discover something that maybe they’re missing out on,” Grovijahn said.

As for long-time downtown businesses, like Rehfeld’s Art and Framing, the event helps grow their customer base.

“It brings so many more people into the fold,” Savannah Poe, Rehfeld’s Art and Framing General Manager, said. “Instead of going to a commercial place and grabbing a generic art piece off the shelf, you can have a custom-made piece from an artist, you can have something that is personalized for you.”

With more than 15 participating stores, Crazy Days brings in much-wanted foot traffic to the downtown area.

“It brings a light, and the community together as a whole,” Poe said. “It’s something fun to do as well, ‘who doesn’t love to shop downtown during Crazy Days and get good deals?’”

Downtown Sioux Falls Crazy Days kicks off Friday, July 16, and goes through Saturday. Stores normally open on Sundays may extend Crazy Days deals through Sunday.

For a full list of participating businesses, as well as deals, click here.

