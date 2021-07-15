Former staff member speaks out after prison officials put on leave

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As a former Correctional Officer at the South Dakota State Penitentiary, Morgan Stover is

grateful for the friendships she formed with others who worked by her side.

“We bonded like brothers and sisters and that will be something that never changes,” said Stover.

Despite those friendships, she is relieved to have that chapter of her life behind her,

“Things that were going on and were being swept under the rug, so I’m very thankful to no longer work there,” said Stover.

In the area of the South Dakota State Penitentiary where Stover worked, she observed violations in allowing inmates the one-hour per day break from their cell.

“Meaning you have to escort them to shower and to rec, and if you don’t personally escort them, they just don’t shower and they don’t rec, so that was being consistently skipped on a daily basis,” said Stover.

Finding the right equipment was often an issue, putting her safety at risk.

“I oftentimes would wear a large or extra-large vest on hospital escorts because they just didn’t have a small at all,” said Stover.

Eric Ollila from the South Dakota State Employees Organization has been receiving a growing number of complaints from correctional officers who are considering finding other employment or retiring early.

“We’ve reached that teetering ladder that has fallen,” said Ollila.

Recent complaints of sexual harassment may have sounded the final alarm.

“Sexual harassment is something that we can not stand,” said Ollila. “We need to tackle it head-on.”

Being a Correctional Officer at the South Dakota State Penitentiary may be more difficult than ever.

“They’re feeling pressure, they’re under-compensated, their health care costs are too much,” said Ollila. “And then we find out last week, now they’re going to get mandatory overtime...wow.”

While one revenue stream for our corrections system just approved purchasing a $910,000 building in Pierre, it is disheartening for inmates to think there’s not enough money to increase wages, which start at $17.47 per hour.

“It is very out of balance and it’s a repeat problem,” said Ollila.

Ollila hopes for not only temporary funding for raises but a long-term approach to retain employees.

“What we need is the Governor to realize the enormity of the problem and address them,” said Ollila.

In the meantime, Stover still thinks of her friends working inside the stone walls and hopes they come home safely at the end of each shift.

“People’s lives are in danger every single day they’re working inside there,” said Stover. “I don’t know how it needs to be fixed but it just needs to be changed.”

