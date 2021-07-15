Avera Medical Minute
‘Good Food For All’ providing fresh produce for Sioux Falls families

Nearly 500 families will have access to fresh produce through the national ‘Good Food For All’...
Nearly 500 families will have access to fresh produce through the national ‘Good Food For All’ program.(pepmiba | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly 500 families will have access to fresh produce through the national ‘Good Food For All’ program. Through the Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), 288,000 servings of high-quality fruits and vegetables will be provided for at least 480 families in Sioux Falls with help from local distribution partner Live Well Sioux Falls. Working with Live Well Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls School District, Falls Community Health Clinic, and more community partners, local families participating in Good Food for All will receive 50 servings of fruits and vegetables weekly for 12 weeks, providing each family member with at least two servings of produce per day. Nationally, the program will bring at least 10.3 million servings of high-quality fruits and vegetables to at least 17,250 families across 10 states in the Midwest.

