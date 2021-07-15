Avera Medical Minute
July 14th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Baseball, Soccer and Swimming
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Natinael Ayalew breaks in and breaks the seal for the Thunder in their home finale.

With a runner bearing down on home the Canaries got to have a perfect throw. Fortunately they had Cade Gotta.

Aberdeen Swim Club’s Gena Jorgenson was in a class all by her self at the Sioux Falls Swim Team Sanford Power invite, more than 10 seconds clear of runner up to win the 400 IM.

Gavin Weir throws a no hitter and strikes out 12 to lead the Sioux Falls little league team back to the state tournament.

Our top play goes to one of the top finishes of the year. Down two to Renner with two on in the bottom of the 8th, Harrisburg got a walk-off 3-run long ball from Tyman Long.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

