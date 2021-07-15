Avera Medical Minute
No injuries, but lots of damage reported with Iowa tornadoes

A tornado captured south of Waverly on July 14, 2021 by Steph Williams.(Steph Williams)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) - Officials say no deaths or injuries have been reported from tornadoes that tore through central and eastern Iowa, but many have found damaged buildings, shredded trees and overturned vehicles in the path of the storms.

The National Weather Service says law enforcement and trained spotters confirmed tornadoes Wednesday afternoon and night in mostly rural, uninhabited areas. But one that touched down near Lake City in north-central Iowa damaged a home, flipped a truck and trailer and flattened nearby corn crops.

A building that houses school buses for South Central Calhoun High School saw part of its roof and doors torn off. In eastern Iowa, Oelwein Community School District saw its high sports stadium damaged by a tornado.

