A Pleasant End to the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We had a win-win scenario on our Wednesday... most of us picked up some much needed rainfall and we dodged the threat of severe weather. We are in for a much nicer end to the week with mild temperatures and sunshine, although it’ll feel muggy at times and we do have the potential for some isolated showers and thunderstorms at times over the weekend.

TODAY: High pressure will be just over to our east, and that will give us a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Some models want to introduce the chance of an isolated shower in northeast South Dakota this afternoon, but I am keeping rain chances at 10% or less. Winds will be out of the E and S at 5-15 mph. Highs range from the low 80s east to the mid to upper 80s north and west.

TONIGHT: Skies will be mainly clear with a few clouds across central South Dakota. Winds will be light out of the ESE and SE. Lows fall back into the mid 50s to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: We’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine for areas along and east of the James River, but west of there, some clouds will trickle in for the afternoon and also introduce a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. That chance will continue into Friday night for those areas, with a mostly clear sky east of there. Highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90 with lows in the 60s.

WEEKEND: While most of the weekend will be dry with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, a few weak upper-level waves could spark a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms at times. The rain chances will remain at 20% or less over the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90 with lows in the 60s. It’ll feel muggy as well with dewpoints in the low to mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The main story next week is going to be the dry weather and rising heat levels. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny most of the week with a few extra clouds possible Wednesday. Highs will start the week ranging from the 80s east to the 90s north and west. By the end of the week, highs will range from the 90s east to the triple digits north and west. Lows will be mostly in the 60s with some nights by the end of the week only dropping into the 70s. If this trend continues, we may have some heat alerts issued for the area, so stay tuned for that.

