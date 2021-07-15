Reese Jansa enjoying playing in AJGA and is in 5th after 2 days at Bakker Crossing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The American Junior Golf Association is at Bakker Crossing this week... It’s some of the best young players from around the country on tour for the summer.

Sioux Falls native Reese Jansa is in 5th place in the girls competition after 36 holes after shooting her second straight 73 and finishing with a bomb for a birdie after playing much of round in the rain. Having this high level of players from around the country and the world is great for Reese and the 7 other local players who are playing in the tournament.

”It’s really cool meeting all these girls from I thought around the United State but there’s actually girls from around the whole world that are competing in this. So I think it’s really cool to learn everybody’s stories. So you actually play at a longer distance than I would in high school so it prepares you for what you do play in college. And then I would just say that the girls that you play with, their abilities are really high so you’ve got to prepare for that,” says the SD Class “AA” champion Jansa.

I’d say they have to prepare to play against her as well. When you consider that half of her round today was in a downpour, a 73 is extra impressive... and what a great way to finish your round with a birdie putt! The tournament concludes on Thursday at Bakker Crossing in Sioux Falls.

