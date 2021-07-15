Sioux Falls non-profit helps Guatemalan community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many Guatemalans call South Dakota and surrounding states like Iowa and Minnesota home. Due to the pandemic, an essential service they use became unavailable. Now, a Sioux Falls non-profit is stepping in to help out.

Once a year, a mobile Guatemalan consulate stops in Sioux Falls. They help Guatemalan citizens renew documents like passports and IDs, sign marriage licenses and other legal paperwork. The consulate wasn’t able to come last year, which has left many Guatemalans with a lot of stress.

Gerusabaal Gomez moved from Guatemala to Sioux Falls in 2014.

“We moved here to Sioux Falls because there is insecurity in Guatemala, very little opportunities for work, the situation is poverty.

He’s been waiting a year to renew his passport, which is now finally happening. That’s all thanks to the non-profit organization Asamblea Guatemalteca-South Dakota. Their goal is to educate, inspire and empower the Guatemalan community in South Dakota.

“The people got really scared and they started to struggle and they didn’t know what to do because they felt like nobody was helping them,” said Luz Selene Zamorano-Ochoa, founder of Asamblea Guatemalteca-South Dakota.

So the non-profit decided to step in.

“We started to make connections with Guatemala and once we made connections we let them know the needs of the people and they were able to hear the people’s needs. We had many Zoom meetings and a lot of back and forth emails making sure that we were doing all that we could to help these people out,” said Selene Zamorano-Ochoa.

Finally, arrangements were made for the mobile consulate to return to Sioux Falls. Since the non-profit already had connections, volunteers went to work helping Guatemalans get signed up for appointments with the mobile consulate.

“I love working with my people and I am so blessed to be here helping them and we have a big heart for our people and all we want to do for them is help,” said Maglori De Leon, Treasurer for Asamblea Guatemalteca-South Dakota.

They helped schedule 600 appointments.

“Very thankful with the organization because it’s been more than a year since we’ve had our documents. We didn’t have the help from the consulate until this organization stood up to help revive the Guatemalan community,” said Gomez.

A kind gesture from a non-profit that wants Guatemalans to know they are welcome here.

“They trusted us and we’re thankful to them for that, for the trust of the community,” said Selene Zamorano-Ochoa.

The mobile consulate will be in Sioux Falls from July 23rd- July 25th. Selene Zamorano-Ochoa says it’s already fully booked, but that it is scheduled to return to Sioux Falls in August.

The non-profit is also working to try to bring a permanent consulate to Sioux Falls, which would be available to Guatemalans across South Dakota and surrounding states.

