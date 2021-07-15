State Trapshooting Tournament starts at Crooks Gun Club for 131st Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State Trapshooting tournament started today at Crooks Gun Club after a weather delay. Around 300 Shooters per day will participate in a variety of categories and conclude on Sunday. And some will shoot all 5 days of the State shoot.

It’s actually the longest running state tournament in any sport in South Dakota and organizers are thrilled to see it continuing to grow every year. This is year 131 for the event.

And the shooters love coming to the biggest event of the year in the state says Treasurer Greg Stahl. ”They enjoy being here, they enjoy coming to Sioux Falls. They enjoy being part of this big event that’s once a year, it’s always the 3rd weekend in July. And they enjoy just coming to the state tournament and hopefully winning a state crown. There’s age range all the way from 12 years old all the way to I think our oldest shooter just turned 84 years old. So yes it’s been good, it’s been real good.”

There are actually shooters from several other states as well trying to gain All-American status in their home state based on how well they do here.

The 5 day state shoot concludes on Sunday with all of the competition at the Crooks Gun Club. It rotates every three years between Sioux Falls, Mitchell and Aberdeen.

