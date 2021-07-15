Threshing Bee in Granite, IA highlights farming through the years

GRANITE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Threshing Bee in Granite, IA has been around for more than 35 years. Steve Schutz said his in-laws started it when they bought an old piece of farm equipment called a threshing machine. They invited a few people out to see how it was used, had some food, and then the event grew from there.

It has grown to several events over an entire weekend. Threshing Bee members show how various farm equipment works and even hold parades of vintage equipment. Members estimate about 4,000 to 5,000 people visit the event each year.

It’s free to attend any of the weekend’s events. Things kick off Friday night with an antique tractor pull, but most of the events happen Saturday and Sunday. There is a vintage parade at 1:00 PM each day and demonstrations at 10:00 AM on Saturday, 11:00 AM on Sunday, and also at 3:00 PM on both days.

Sunday starts with a pancake breakfast from 7:00 AM until 9:00 AM and a worship service at 10:00 AM. There will be food sold throughout the weekend. Profits made from the food will support the event in the future and maintenance of equipment, buildings, and the grounds. You can find more information on the weekend’s events here.

