Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Ride coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A motorcycle ride dedicated to service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for the US is coming to Sioux Falls.

The American Legion and VFW will host the 2021 riders’ Tribute to Fallen Soldiers next month. They will be in Sioux Falls on July 17th. While it’s the tribute’s 12th annual ride, this is the first time they will be in Sioux Falls.

“It’s just awesome that we have the capability, that we can do it for the families. It lets them know that they have not been forgotten, and won’t be,” said American Legion Member Joan Ishol.

Organizers say it’s all about honoring the memory of soldiers who are no longer with us.

“They gave the ultimate sacrifice, that’s part of being in a conflict,” American Legion Member Bill Peters said. “You know, I was lucky, I came home with all my parts and no wounds, but a lot of us didn’t”

The ride will have a special ceremony at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance on Russell Street. If you’re interested in taking part, there are a variety of ticket options available ranging from single tickets to box suites.

If you’d like to sign up or learn more about ticket options, call 605-336-3470.

