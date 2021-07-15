Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Ride coming to Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A motorcycle ride dedicated to service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for the US is coming to Sioux Falls.

The American Legion and VFW will host the 2021 riders’ Tribute to Fallen Soldiers next month. They will be in Sioux Falls on July 17th. While it’s the tribute’s 12th annual ride, this is the first time they will be in Sioux Falls.

“It’s just awesome that we have the capability, that we can do it for the families. It lets them know that they have not been forgotten, and won’t be,” said American Legion Member Joan Ishol.

Organizers say it’s all about honoring the memory of soldiers who are no longer with us.

“They gave the ultimate sacrifice, that’s part of being in a conflict,” American Legion Member Bill Peters said. “You know, I was lucky, I came home with all my parts and no wounds, but a lot of us didn’t”

The ride will have a special ceremony at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance on Russell Street. If you’re interested in taking part, there are a variety of ticket options available ranging from single tickets to box suites.

If you’d like to sign up or learn more about ticket options, call 605-336-3470.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noem places two top corrections officials on leave after I-Team investigation
Renae Fayant
Brookings woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in niece’s death
According to the Department of Corrections, Garang Majok didn't return to the Community Work...
South Dakota authorities searching for inmate
Sioux Falls Police Department
No charges filed in Sioux Falls SUV vs. moped crash
“Things that were going on and were being swept under the rug, so I’m very thankful to no...
Former staff member speaks out after prison officials put on leave

Latest News

Downtown Sioux Falls is hosting Summer Crazy Days Friday and Saturday.
Downtown Sioux Falls to host Summer Crazy Days
Noem fires warden, deputy warden of South Dakota penitentiary
Credit: Jon Klemme
Threshing Bee in Granite, IA highlights farming through the years
Threshing Bee
Threshing Bee in Granite, IA