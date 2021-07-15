Tuthill house receives $50,000 grant for renovations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A historic Sioux Falls home threatened with demolition has received a major grant to help pay for renovations.

The Mary Chilton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution named the Tuthill House project the winner of its $50,000 Dorothy Day Davenport Grant.

Late last year, the Sioux Falls Park & Rec Board declared Tuthill House as surplus and recommended demolition. The City Council decided to save the historic home after an outcry of public input against demolition. However, the council said renovations to the house should be paid for by private funds, and left open the possibility of demolition if the money wasn’t raised in a timely manner.

City officials previously estimated it would cost at least $120,000 to renovate the building. A group working to save the home previously said they had raised $60,000 for the cause. The DAR grant puts the effort much closer to its goal.

