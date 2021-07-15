Avera Medical Minute
Walz signs order restricting ‘conversion therapy’ for minors

(Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order aimed at banning so-called conversion therapy. But he says it’s just a start and called on the Legislature Thursday to make it permanent.

Minnesota is now one of about 24 states that restrict mental health professionals from seeking to change a person’s sexual orientation. Eleven Minnesota cities already have bans, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester, and Duluth. His order empowers state agencies to ensure that no Minnesotans under age 18 are subjected to it.

The Minnesota Family Council calls the order “executive overreach” and an attack on the constitutional rights of patients, families, and therapists.

