Watertown man sentenced for tax fraud

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A federal judge has sentenced a Watertown seed businessman to 30 months in prison for filing a false tax return.

Seventy-year-old Dean Minnerath must also pay a $50,000 fine in addition to the over $1.3 million in restitution he has already paid, according to District of South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Minnerath pleaded guilty to subscribing a false tax return back in January. He was sentenced on Monday.

The conviction stems from individual income tax returns Minnerath filed back in 2014. Prosecutors say Minnerath, who owned and operated Discount Seeds, Inc., understated his income by claiming personal expenses as business expenses. Investigators determined Minnerath failed to include over $1 million in income he received and therefore owed additional income tax of $404,445.

As part of a plea agreement with the government, Minnerath agreed to pay additional income tax he owed for tax years 2009 through 2013. By the time of the sentencing hearing, Minnerath paid $1,358,990 in income tax.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service. Minnerath has been allowed to self-surrender to the U.S. Marshals Service by Aug. 3.

